$1000 Minute Monday, June 8th

1) What are mounds of sand that have been windblown called?

(Dunes)

2) What is the name of the Cocktail drink made up of orange juice and vodka?

(Screwdriver)

3) SPELL: Kumquat.

(K U M Q U A T)

4) Kanye West celebrates a birthday today. Which Kardashian sister is Kanye married to?

(Kim)

5) If you had $10.75 in quarters, how many quarters would you have?

(43)

6) In the Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale, what did jack trade for 5 magic beans?

(A Cow)

7) Today is World Oceans Day. Name the largest Ocean in the world.

(Pacific)

8) The Larynx is an organ in the top of the neck involved in breathing and producing sound. What is a more common name for the Larynx?

(Voice Box)

9) What is the sixth planet from the Sun?

(Saturn)

10) In 1908, what three letters became recognized as the universal distress signal?

(SOS)