$1000 Minute Monday, March 9th

Yesterday, we celebrated international what day?

(Women’s)

2. Name the singer who confirmed her pregnancy in the music video of her new song “Never Worn White”

(Katy Perry)

3. Did daylight savings time START or END yesterday?

(Start)

4. The Toronto Raptors took on the Sacramento Kings yesterday; who won the game?

(Raptors)

5. Kermit, Bert, and Grover are all characters from what TV show?

(Sesame Street)

6. What fictional creature is referred to as the “King of the Monsters”?

(Godzilla)

7. SPELL: Aardvark.

(A A R D V A R K)





8. How many sides does a Hexagon have?

(6)

9. Greenland is a part of which Continent?

(North America)

10. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, is better known by what abbreviation?

(N.A.S.A)