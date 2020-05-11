$1000 Minute Monday, May 11th

1) What fictional character is also known as 007?

(James Bond)

2) How many seconds are in 3 minutes?

(180)

3) Name the branch of medicine that involves the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents.

(Pediatrics/Pediatrician)

4) SPELL: Dysfunctional.

(D Y S F U N C T I O N A L)

5) Name the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of rock band U2 who just celebrated a birthday yesterday.

(Bono/Paul David Hewson)

6) What is the name of Shrek’s wife?

(Fiona/Princess Fiona)

7) What is the name of the spongy tissue found inside the innermost part of bones?

(Bone Marrow)

8) In which South American Country can you visit Machu Picchu?

(Peru)

9) ‘Cradling’ is a technique used to keep the ball in the pocket of your stick while running full speed playing what sport?

(Lacrosse)

10) What geometrical shape forms the hole that fits an Allen Wrench?

(Hexagon)