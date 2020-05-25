$1000 Minute Monday, May 25th

1) In which US State is Area 51 located?

(Nevada)

2) On a standard keyboard, the dollar sign symbol is located on what number key?

(4)

3) Name the talk show host known for his recurring “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

(James Corden)

4) SPELL: Karaoke.

(K A R A O K E)

5) What is the name of the City that Spongebob Squarepants lives in?

(Bikini Bottom)

6) In hockey, how many players from each team are allowed to be on the ice at the same time?

(6 – 3 Forwards, 2 Defensemen, and 1 Goaltender)

7) Today is National Wine Day. Zinfandel, Malbec, and Shiraz are all different types of what color wine?

(Red)

8) “Save Money, Live Better” is the slogan for which retail company?

(Wal Mart)

9) Debbie has 20 bracelets to sell. If 8 people bought 2 bracelets each, how many are left over?

(4)

10) What is the name of the high school in Grease that the Pink Ladies and T-Birds attend?

(Rydell High)