$1000 Minute Monday, May 4th

1) In which direction does the sun set in?

(West)

2) Kevin needs to take money out of the ATM. What does the A stand for in ATM?

(Automated)

3) Katniss, Rue, and Peeta are all characters from which novel and film series?

(The Hunger Games)

4) What is the airport code for Toronto?

(YYZ)

5) In volleyball, how many players are on the court from each team?

(6)

6) In Ontario, at what age can you legally purchase lottery tickets?

(18)

7) SPELL: Euphoria.

(E U P H O R I A)

8) Today is Star Wars Day. What is the name of the most recent Star Wars movie?

(The Rise of Skywalker)

9) Kate had 100 plums to sell at the farmers market. She ended up selling 2-dozen plums. How many does she have left?

(76)

10) Which City is the Leaning Tower of Pisa located in?

(Pisa)