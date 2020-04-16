$1000 Minute Thursday, April 16th

1) The Great Barrier Reef is located in which ocean?

(Pacific)

2) SPELL the word that starts with G, and means when you easily believe something that is clearly fictional.

(G U L L I B L E)

3) Today is April 16th. How many days are there total in the month of April?

(30)

4) Name the signature Bee Gees song that is said to have the perfect beat to stick with when doing CPR.

(Stayin’ Alive)

5) If you saved 50 dollars every month for one year, how much money would you have saved?

($600 – $50 x 12 months)

6) Name the actor celebrating a birthday today who is known for starring with Will Smith in the “Bad Boys” film series.

(Martin Lawrence)

7) How many arrows are there in the recycle symbol?

(3)

8) If you are getting micro blading done, what facial feature are you enhancing?

(Eyebrows)

9) Steve Rodgers is the real name of which Marvel Superhero?

(Captain America)

10) What do golfers shout to warn other golfers when they hit a straying shot?

(Fore)