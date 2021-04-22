$1000 Minute Thursday April 22 – 2PM
Mike managed to get 4 right. How did you do?
-
Not including Jokers, how many face cards are there total in a standard deck of cards?
(12 – 4 Kings, 4 Queens, 4 Jacks)
-
What is the name of Winnie the Pooh’s donkey friend?
(Eeyore)
-
There are three basic types of rock; Metamorphic, Sedimentary, and what is the third type?
(Igneous)
-
SPELL: Foreign.
(F O R E I G N)
-
What is the largest primate on the planet?
(Gorilla)
-
There are more than 24 time zones in the world; how many are in Canada?
(6)
-
When cooking food quickly in a minimal amount of oil over relatively high heat, this method is known as what?
(Sauté/Sauteing)
-
The sticky film of bacteria that constantly forms on teeth is called what?
(Plaque)
-
What is the name of a triangle with only TWO equal sides?
(Isosceles)
-
Who is Miley Cyrus’ dad?
(Billy Ray Cyrus)