$1000 Minute Thursday April 22 – 2PM

Mike managed to get 4 right. How did you do?

  1. Not including Jokers, how many face cards are there total in a standard deck of cards?

(12 – 4 Kings, 4 Queens, 4 Jacks)

 

  1. What is the name of Winnie the Pooh’s donkey friend?

(Eeyore)

 

  1. There are three basic types of rock; Metamorphic, Sedimentary, and what is the third type?

(Igneous)

 

  1. SPELL: Foreign.

(F O R E I G N)

 

  1. What is the largest primate on the planet?

(Gorilla)

 

  1. There are more than 24 time zones in the world; how many are in Canada?

(6)

 

  1. When cooking food quickly in a minimal amount of oil over relatively high heat, this method is known as what?

(Sauté/Sauteing)

 

  1. The sticky film of bacteria that constantly forms on teeth is called what?

(Plaque)

 

  1. What is the name of a triangle with only TWO equal sides?

(Isosceles)

 

  1. Who is Miley Cyrus’ dad?

(Billy Ray Cyrus)

