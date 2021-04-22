Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday April 22 – 5PM

SPELL: Quinoa (Q U I N O A)   What is the name of the city […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. SPELL: Quinoa

(Q U I N O A)

 

  1. What is the name of the city where the cartoon family ‘The Simpsons’ live?

(Springfield)

 

  1. How many tentacles does an octopus typically have?

(8)

 

  1. In baseball, what is the name for the person who stands behind the catcher and officiates the game?

(Umpire/Ump)

 

  1. Who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?

(Michelangelo)

 

  1. What phobia is defined as an extreme or irrational fear of confined places?

(Claustrophobia)

 

  1. How many EVEN numbers are there between 1 and 15?

(7)

 

  1. Vanessa Carlton became a one-hit wonder for which 2001 song?

(A Thousand Miles)

 

  1. Which European Country is shaped like a boot?

(Italy)

 

  1. What ingredient causes bread to rise?

(Yeast)

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday April 22 – 2PM

$10,000 Minute Thursday, April 22nd At 9AM

$10,000 MINUTE TUESDAY, APRIL 20TH AT 5PM