$1000 Minute Thursday April 22 – 5PM
-
SPELL: Quinoa
(Q U I N O A)
-
What is the name of the city where the cartoon family ‘The Simpsons’ live?
(Springfield)
-
How many tentacles does an octopus typically have?
(8)
-
In baseball, what is the name for the person who stands behind the catcher and officiates the game?
(Umpire/Ump)
-
Who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?
(Michelangelo)
-
What phobia is defined as an extreme or irrational fear of confined places?
(Claustrophobia)
-
How many EVEN numbers are there between 1 and 15?
(7)
-
Vanessa Carlton became a one-hit wonder for which 2001 song?
(A Thousand Miles)
-
Which European Country is shaped like a boot?
(Italy)
-
What ingredient causes bread to rise?
(Yeast)