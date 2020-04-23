$1000 Minute Thursday, April 23rd

1) From The Lion King, what is the name of the bird that watches over Simba, as Mufasa’s most trusted advisor?

(Zazu)

2) The Ikea brand originated in which country?

(Sweden)

3) How many A’s are in the word MADAGASCAR?

(4)

4) When working out, if you did 5 sets of 15 squats, how many squats did you do total?

(75)

5) There are three macronutrients required by humans. Name one of them.

(Carbohydrates/Fats/Proteins)

6) The phalanges are the bones that make up what part of the body?

(Fingers/Toes)

7) Name the American documentary filmmaker who celebrates a birthday today, known for his films Fahrenheit 9/11 and Bowling for Columbine.

(Michael Moore)

8) Belgian, Cob, and Mustang, are all different types of what animal?

(Horse)

9) What is the donkey’s name from Winnie The Pooh?

(Eeyore)

10) What is the postal abbreviation for Nunavut?

(NU)