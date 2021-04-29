$1000 Minute Thursday April 29 – 2PM

TRUE OR FALSE: Sharks have no bones in their body.

(TRUE – Their skeleton is made of cartilage)

2. How many Canadian teams are there in the NHL?

(7 – Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Winnipeg)

3. Which chemical element is widely used to kill bacteria in swimming pools?

(Chlorine)

4. What is the name of Pinocchio’s cricket friend in the Disney cartoon movie?

(Jiminy/Jiminy Cricket)

5. What is the longest running Broadway show of all time?

(Phantom of the Opera)

6. Name one of two fruit juices used when making a Cosmopolitan cocktail.

(Cranberry or Lime juice)

7. ROY G BIV is an acronym used to remember the colours that make up what?

(A Rainbow)

8. If you are in Santorini, what European Country are you in?

(Greece)

9. SPELL: Pharaoh.

(P H A R A O H)

10. How many zeros are there in 10 million?

(7)