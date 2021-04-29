$1000 Minute Thursday April 29 – 2PM
How many can you answer correctly?
- TRUE OR FALSE: Sharks have no bones in their body.
(TRUE – Their skeleton is made of cartilage)
2. How many Canadian teams are there in the NHL?
(7 – Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Winnipeg)
3. Which chemical element is widely used to kill bacteria in swimming pools?
(Chlorine)
4. What is the name of Pinocchio’s cricket friend in the Disney cartoon movie?
(Jiminy/Jiminy Cricket)
5. What is the longest running Broadway show of all time?
(Phantom of the Opera)
6. Name one of two fruit juices used when making a Cosmopolitan cocktail.
(Cranberry or Lime juice)
7. ROY G BIV is an acronym used to remember the colours that make up what?
(A Rainbow)
8. If you are in Santorini, what European Country are you in?
(Greece)
9. SPELL: Pharaoh.
(P H A R A O H)
10. How many zeros are there in 10 million?
(7)