$1000 Minute Thursday, April 30th

Dale got 8 right this morning! How did you do?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1) What is the 10th letter in the alphabet?
(J)

 

 

 

 

2) Which Disney film does the ‘Cheshire Cat’ appear in?
(Alice in Wonderland)

 

 

 

 

 

3) Kristen Dunst celebrates a birthday today. Which character did she play in the first three Spider-Man movies?
(Mary Jane/MJ)

 

 

 

 

 

4) What colour is a monarch butterfly?
(Orange/Black)

 

 

 

 

 

5) SPELL: Fluorescent.
(F L U O R E S C E N T)

 

 

 

 

 

6) Referring to styles of beer, what does the P stand for in IPA?
(Pale)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7) A Labradoodle is a mix between a Labrador and what other dog breed?
(Poodle)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8) Lynn has 17 cookies. If she wants to split the cookies evenly amongst her 3 children, how many cookies would she have left over for herself?
(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9) How many holes are in a full round of golf?
(18)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) TRUE OR FALSE: From left to right, the colours on Ireland’s flag are green, orange, white.
(FALSE – Green, White, Orange)

