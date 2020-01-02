$1000 Minute Thursday, January 2nd

1) What is the motto that Timon and Pumbaa live by that means “no worries”?

(Hakuna Matata)

2) Kool FM’s official launch was on January 1st 2006. How old does that mean we turned yesterday?

(14)

3) What is the ballet term for a 360 degree spin on one foot?

(Pirouette)

4) In January, what do we call the tradition where people change an undesired trait or behaviour to accomplish a personal goal or otherwise improve their life?

(New Year’s Resolution)

5) Name the actor married to Kristen Bell that is celebrating a birthday today.

(Dax Shepard)

6) SPELL: Pronunciation.

(P R O N U N C I A T I O N)

7) The Raptors are in Florida tonight. Are they facing the Heat or Magic?

(Heat)

8) What is the name of the City where the Flintstones live?

(Bedrock)

9) Super Smash Bros, The Legend of Zelda, and Mario Kart were all made by what video game company?

(Nintendo)

10) How many primary colours are there?

(3 – Red, Blue, Yellow)