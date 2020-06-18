Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, June 18th

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. TRUE OR FALSE: Canada Day is on a Friday this year.
    (FALSE – Wednesday)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Paul buys 3 dozen apples and gives half of them away to his mom. How many apples is Paul left with?
    (18)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In ‘Finding Nemo’ how old is ‘Crush’ the Sea Turtle?
    (150)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Caterpillar.
    (C A T E R P I L L A R)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Nicole Kidman celebrates a birthday this weekend. Name the New Zealand born country music artist she is married to.
    (Keith Urban)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. According to the proverb, curiosity killed the WHAT?
    (Cat)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. From the Harry Potter series, three mythical objects make up the ‘Deathly Hallows’. The Elder Wand, The Resurrection Stone, and WHAT is the third object?
    (Cloak of Invisibility/Invisibility Cloak)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Elon Musk is the CEO of which company?
    (Tesla)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the postal abbreviation for Alberta?
    (AB)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Eleven, Mike, and Dustin are all characters from which popular Netflix series?
    (Stranger Things)

