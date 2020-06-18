$1000 Minute Thursday, June 18th
How did you do this morning?
- TRUE OR FALSE: Canada Day is on a Friday this year.
(FALSE – Wednesday)
- Paul buys 3 dozen apples and gives half of them away to his mom. How many apples is Paul left with?
(18)
- In ‘Finding Nemo’ how old is ‘Crush’ the Sea Turtle?
(150)
- SPELL: Caterpillar.
(C A T E R P I L L A R)
- Nicole Kidman celebrates a birthday this weekend. Name the New Zealand born country music artist she is married to.
(Keith Urban)
- According to the proverb, curiosity killed the WHAT?
(Cat)
- From the Harry Potter series, three mythical objects make up the ‘Deathly Hallows’. The Elder Wand, The Resurrection Stone, and WHAT is the third object?
(Cloak of Invisibility/Invisibility Cloak)
- Elon Musk is the CEO of which company?
(Tesla)
- What is the postal abbreviation for Alberta?
(AB)
- Eleven, Mike, and Dustin are all characters from which popular Netflix series?
(Stranger Things)