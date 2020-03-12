$1000 Minute Thursday, March 12th

Name the popular tropical cocktail made with rum, coconut and pineapple.

(Pina Colada)

2. What actor is known for his famous saying “I’ll be back”

(Arnold Schwarzenegger)

3. SPELL: Symmetrical.

(S Y M M E T R I C A L)

4. What is the name of the Toronto Maple Leaf’s polar bear mascot?

(Carlton the Bear)

5. Hamlet, Macbeth, and Julius Caesar were written by which English playwright?

(William Shakespeare/Shakespeare)

6. If you could walk 4 kilometres an hour, how many kilometres could you walk in 9 hours?

(36 kilometres)

7. Which member of the boy band One Direction is releasing his second studio album “Heartbreak Weather” this Friday?

(Niall Horan)

8. In the cartoon series Tom and Jerry, what kind of animal is Tom?

(Cat)

9. Some commonly recognized instrument families include: strings, keyboard, woodwind, brass and percussion. Which Instrument family does a Flute belong to?

(Woodwind)

10. What is the name of the toy that comes back to you when you throw it?

(Boomerang)