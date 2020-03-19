$1000 Minute Thursday, March 19th

1) What is the name commonly used for ‘dried plums’?

(Prunes)

2) What is the name of a triangle that has no equal sides or angles?

(Scalene)

3) Spring will officially begin tonight at 11:50. In what month will Spring end?

(June)

4) Bruce Willis celebrates a birthday today. Name the American action film series he is well known for staring in since 1988.

(Die Hard)

5) SPELL: Crocodile.

(C R O C O D I L E)

6) Which automotive company owns Audi, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche?

(Volkswagen)

7) Emma, Victoria, Geri Mel B and Mel C were all members of which English pop girl group that formed in 1994?

(Spice Girls)

8) In poker, if you have 3 of a kind and 2 of a kind in your hand, this is known as what?

(Full House)

9) Name the wonder from the ‘7 Wonders of the World’ that you would find in India.

(Taj Mahal)

10) What is the name of the process used by plants to convert sunlight into food?

(Photosynthesis)