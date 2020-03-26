$1000 Minute Thursday, March 26th

1. How much do you collect for passing Go In Monopoly?

200$

2. What colour is Grover from Sesame Street?

Blue

3. Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Valentino are famous designers of what?

Shoes

4. This Motown singer and member of the Supremes turns 75 Today?

5. Jonny is 1 of 22 students in his class. How many pieces of candy does he need to bring so that everyone of his classmates gets 2 pieces?

42, (21 classmates)

6. Spell Pronunciation?

Pronunciation

7. Which of these toppings is not traditionally on a Canadian Pizza? Bacon, green peppers, pepperoni or Mushrooms?

Green Peppers

8. If it’s 20:47on an24 hour clock, what time is it on a 12 hour clock?

8:47pm

9. What is the name of Barbie’s little sister?

Skipper

10. What was the name of the shrimp company that Forest Gump owned?

Buba Gump Shrimp