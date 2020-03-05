$1000 Minute Thursday, March 5th

The deepest part of the ocean is known as what?

(Marianas Trench)

2. “see you again” Is a duet performed by Wiz Khalifa and who?

(Charlie Puth)

3. Gas-Lighter is the newest single by the Dixie chicks, this is there first release since 2006, how long has it been since there last release?

(14 years)

4. What Canadian artists will be on Ellen this afternoon to promote and perform songs from his new album “Changes”

(Justin Bieber)

5. SPELL: Fahrenheit

(F A H R E N H E I T)

6. Fountain, felt tip and ballpoint are all different types of what?

(Pens)

7. The roughriders, Blue Bombers, and Tiger cats are professional teams of what sport?

(CFL / Canadian Football League)

8. What Hasbro Board game allows players to purchase property, collect and spend money, and get out of jail for free?

(Monopoly)

9. Copenhagen is the capital of which Scandinavian Country?

(Denmark)

10. What Sneakers brand is known for their trademark black and white checkered slip on’s

(Vans)