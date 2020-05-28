$1000 Minute Thursday, May 28th

1) What colour is grenadine syrup?

(Red)

2) Mel B from the Spice Girls celebrates a birthday tomorrow. What nickname did she go by in the 90s’ girl group?

(Scary Spice)

3) What kind of angle is formed by the hands of a clock at 3 o clock?

(Right Angle/90 Degree Angle)

4) Veruca, Augustus, Mike, and Violet are all characters from what novel based movie?

(Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory/Charlie & the Chocolate Factory)

5) If someone has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, what part of the body is affected?

(Wrists/Hands/Fingers)

6) SPELL: Syndrome.

(S Y N D R O M E)

7) If you buy one dozen apples and eat one third of them on the way home, how many did you eat?

(4)

8) What is a spider’s web made out of?

(Silk)

9) The acronym SWAT stands for Special Weapons and WHAT?

(Tactics)

10) The Golden Gate Bridge is located in which California City?

(San Francisco)