$1000 Minute Thursday, May 7th

1) What is the name of the bird mascot for Fruit Loops cereal?

(Toucan Sam)

2) According to the proverb, April showers bring what?

(May flowers)

3) In a game of hockey, what position takes the face off?

(Center/Centerman)

4) SPELL: Choreograph.

(C H O R E O G R A P H)

5) What annual celebration takes place this Sunday May 10th?

(Mother’s Day)

6) What cooking term is used to describe pasta or rice that is cooked to be firm to the bite?

(Al dente)

7) In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, what is Charlie’s last name?

(Bucket)

8) Bull, nurse, and shortfin mako are all different species of what animal?

(Shark)

9) What is the force that keeps us from floating up into the air?

(Gravity)