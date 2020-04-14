Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, April 14th

How did you do this morning? Dale got 8 right!

1) What kind of tree do prunes come from?
(Plum Tree)

 

 

 

 

 

2) What is the name of the town where the Flintstones live?
(Bedrock)

 

 

 

 

 

3) What fictional detective lived at 221b Baker Street?
(Sherlock Holmes)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4) How many letters are in the word “ALPHABET”
(8)

 

 

 

 

 

5) If you have 7 cases of pop, and each case has 6 cans, how many cans of pop do you have in total?
(42)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6) What is the shortcut for the “copy” function on most computers?
(Control C)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7) Which popular TV series featured house Targaryen and Stark?
(Game of Thrones)

 

 

 

 

 

8) Which planet is located third from the Sun?
(Earth)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9) Which of these events is NOT part of a decathlon: Shot Put, Hammer Throw, or Pole Vault.
(Hammer Throw)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) What is the currency used in England?
(Pounds)

