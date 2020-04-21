$1000 Minute Tuesday, April 21st

1) What is the capital of Greece?

(Athens)

2) In poker, the term used to describe a bet or raise made with a hand, which is not thought to be the best hand, is called a what?

(Bluff)

3) On the periodic table of elements, what is the symbol for potassium?

(K)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Today is Earth Day.

(FALSE – Tomorrow is Earth Day)

5) SPELL: Architect.

(A R C H I T E C T)

6) Queen Elizabeth the second celebrates a birthday today. If she was born in 1926, how old is she turning today?

(94)

7) From Disney’s “The Fox and the Hound” what is the red fox’s name?

(Tod)

8) The Olympics are held every how many years?

(4 years)

9) OLG’s Lotto Max draw is tonight. What does OLG stand for?

(Ontario Lottery and Gaming)

10) What is Ontario’s provincial flower?

(White Trillium)