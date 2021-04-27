$1000 Minute Tuesday April 27 – 5PM

What term is used to describe food that has been prepared according to Jewish dietary laws?

(Kosher)

2. Which US State is named on the label of a Jack Daniels bottle?

(Tennessee)

3. Name the American singer whose stage name derived from the Queen song ‘Radio Ga Ga’

(Lady Gaga)

4. What is the name of the boy who owns Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story movies?

(Andy)

5. Stratus and Cumulus are both different types of what?

(Clouds)

6. What kind of doctor deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer?

(Oncologist)

7. How many arms do most starfish have?

(5)

8. If Sam turns 50 years old today, what year was he born in?

(1971)

9. SPELL: Aardvark.

(A A R D V A R K)

10. In traditional indoor volleyball, how many players per team are on the court at one time?

(6)