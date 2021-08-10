$1000 Minute Tuesday August 10th, 10AM
What is traditionally the last car on a train? (The caboose) 2. […]
- What is traditionally the last car on a train?
(The caboose)
2. Meaning “Able to Float”, SPELL Buoyant.
(B U O Y A N T)
3. What type of animal is a Kiwi?
(Bird)
4. A margherita pizza has 3 toppings; mozzarella, tomatoes and WHAT herb?
(Basil)
5. How many runs are scored when someone hits a grand slam in baseball?
(4)
6. Carol’s daughter turns 7 today. What year was she born in?
(2014)
7. What is the ONLY American state that starts with the letter P?
(Pennsylvania)
8. Which one rises – warm air or cool air?
(Warm Air)
9. The songs ‘Driver’s License’ and ‘Good 4 U’ are from which Kool FM Artist?
(Olivia Rodrigo)
10. What colour is Grover from Sesame Street?
(Blue)