$1000 Minute Tuesday August 10th, 10AM

What is traditionally the last car on a train?

(The caboose)

2. Meaning “Able to Float”, SPELL Buoyant.

(B U O Y A N T)

3. What type of animal is a Kiwi?

(Bird)

4. A margherita pizza has 3 toppings; mozzarella, tomatoes and WHAT herb?

(Basil)

5. How many runs are scored when someone hits a grand slam in baseball?

(4)

6. Carol’s daughter turns 7 today. What year was she born in?

(2014)

7. What is the ONLY American state that starts with the letter P?

(Pennsylvania)

8. Which one rises – warm air or cool air?

(Warm Air)

9. The songs ‘Driver’s License’ and ‘Good 4 U’ are from which Kool FM Artist?

(Olivia Rodrigo)

10. What colour is Grover from Sesame Street?

(Blue)