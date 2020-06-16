$1000 Minute, Tuesday June, 16th

1) Which continent has the least amount of floral growth?

(Antarctica)

2) How many zeros does 1 billion have?

(9)

3) The Shining, Pet Sematary, and Carrie are all novels written by which author?

(Stephen King)

4) Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney turns 78 this week. Name the 60s rock band he played bass guitar in.

(The Beatles)

5) Name the sport where you could be out “leg before wicket” or “hit a six”?

(Cricket)

6) SPELL: Absorbent.

(A B S O R B E N T)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: The smallest bone in the human body is in your big toe.

(FALSE – Ear)

8) Chuck sent a GIF to Paula over a text message. What does the F stand for in GIF?

(Format)

9) ‘Gouda’ is a popular cheese originating from which European Country?

(The Netherlands)

10)What is the name of the dog on the tv show ‘Family Guy’?

(Brian)