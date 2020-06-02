$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 2nd

1) Joe wants to make a BLT sandwich. What does BLT stand for?

(Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato)

2) What is the name of the girl group Beyoncé started her musical career with?

(Destiny’s Child)

3) Tom Holland celebrated a birthday yesterday. What superhero is he known for portraying?

(Spiderman)

4) SPELL: Endeavor.

(E N D E A V O R)

5) The Tuba is the largest member of which musical family?

(Brass Family)

6) Persian, Maine Coon, and Siamese are all different breeds of what animal?

(Cats)

7) From the Marvel Universe, what is the name of Thor’s brother?

(Loki)

8) Snap, Crackle, and Pop are the cartoon mascots for what breakfast cereal?

(Rice Krispies)

9) Tammy wants to lose 15 pounds. She lost 4 pounds last month and 3 pounds this month. How many more pounds until she reaches her goal?

(8)

10) What type of clouds are thick and puffy and can sometimes turn into thunderstorm clouds?

(Cumulus)