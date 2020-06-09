$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 9th

1) In Greek mythology, Hercules is the son of which god?

(Zeus)

2) What is the process of removing dead skin cells on the skin’s outermost surface called?

(Exfoliation)

3) Chocolate is made from what type of bean?

(Cocoa Bean)

4) What Northern Europe subregion did the Vikings come from?

(Scandinavia)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: This Saturday is the first day of summer.

(FALSE – Next Saturday – June 20th)

6) Johnny Depp celebrates a birthday today. What is the name of the character he plays in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series?

(Captain Jack Sparrow/Jack Sparrow)

7) SPELL: Naïve.

(N A I V E)

8) How many sides does a Pentagon have?

(5)

9) From 1920 to 1933, what term was used to describe the banning of alcohol?

(Prohibition)

10) The acronym BOGO stands for what?

(Buy One Get One)