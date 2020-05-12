$1000 Minute Tuesday, May 12th

1) What is the name of the flavour given for chocolate ice cream with nuts and marshmallows mixed in?

(Rocky Road)

2) In Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ what name does Ursula go by when disguised as a human?

(Vanessa)

3) Backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly are all terms used in what sport?

(Swimming)

4) Tony Hawk turns 52 today. He is an actor, stuntman, and professional what?

(Skateboarder)

5) If someone has hypoglycemia, do they have high or low blood sugar?

(Low)

6) SPELL: Annihilate.

(A N N I H I L A T E)

7) An imaginary line drawn around the earth, equally distant from both poles is known as what?

(Equator)

8) Which popular beverage company uses the slogan “Taste the Feeling”?

(Coca-Cola)

9) What is the next number in this sequence… 43 / 54 / 65 …..

(76)

10) What type of animal is a komodo dragon?

(Lizard)