$1000 Minute Tuesday, May 26th

1) What kind of nut is Nutella spread made with?

(Hazelnut)

2) How many days of the week start with the letter T?

(2)

3) What is the term used for a feeling of having already experienced the present situation?

(Déjà vu)

4) Stevie Nicks celebrates a birthday today. She is best known for her work as a songwriter and vocalist with which British-American rock band?

(Fleetwood Mac)

5) Which East African Country is the largest producer of natural vanilla?

(Madagascar)

6) SPELL: Gourmet.

(G O U R M E T)

7) What number would you add to 75 to get the sum of 1000?

(925)

8) Name the racket and ball sport played by two or four players in a four-walled court with a small, hollow rubber ball.

(Squash)

9) Heron, Finch, and Swallow are all different types of what animal?

(Birds)

10) What is the name of Han Solo’s ship?

(Millennium Falcon)