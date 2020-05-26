Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, May 26th

Charlie got 6 today!

1) What kind of nut is Nutella spread made with?
(Hazelnut)

 

 

 

 

2) How many days of the week start with the letter T?
(2)

 

 

 

 

 

3) What is the term used for a feeling of having already experienced the present situation?
(Déjà vu)

 

 

 

 

 

4) Stevie Nicks celebrates a birthday today. She is best known for her work as a songwriter and vocalist with which British-American rock band?
(Fleetwood Mac)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5) Which East African Country is the largest producer of natural vanilla?
(Madagascar)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6) SPELL: Gourmet.
(G O U R M E T)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7) What number would you add to 75 to get the sum of 1000?
(925)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8) Name the racket and ball sport played by two or four players in a four-walled court with a small, hollow rubber ball.
(Squash)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9) Heron, Finch, and Swallow are all different types of what animal?
(Birds)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) What is the name of Han Solo’s ship?
(Millennium Falcon)

