$1000 Minute Tuesday, May 26th
Charlie got 6 today!
1) What kind of nut is Nutella spread made with?
(Hazelnut)
2) How many days of the week start with the letter T?
(2)
3) What is the term used for a feeling of having already experienced the present situation?
(Déjà vu)
4) Stevie Nicks celebrates a birthday today. She is best known for her work as a songwriter and vocalist with which British-American rock band?
(Fleetwood Mac)
5) Which East African Country is the largest producer of natural vanilla?
(Madagascar)
6) SPELL: Gourmet.
(G O U R M E T)
7) What number would you add to 75 to get the sum of 1000?
(925)
8) Name the racket and ball sport played by two or four players in a four-walled court with a small, hollow rubber ball.
(Squash)
9) Heron, Finch, and Swallow are all different types of what animal?
(Birds)
10) What is the name of Han Solo’s ship?
(Millennium Falcon)