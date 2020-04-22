$1000 Minute Wednesday, April 22nd

1) Which museum does the Mona Lisa reside in?

(The Louvre)

2) How many letters are in a Canadian postal code?

(3)

3) In Super Mario Brothers, what is the name of Mario’s archenemy?

(Bowser/King Koopa)

4) Which Hemsworth brother portrays Marvel superhero Thor?

(Chris Hemsworth)

5) What is the name of the zoo that is located closest to Barrie?

(Elmvale Jungle Zoo)

6) John Cena celebrates a birthday tomorrow. What Game Show is he currently the host of?

(Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?)

7) SPELL: Crocodile.

(C R O C O D I L E)

8) What is the name of the currency used in Mexico?

(Peso)

9) In the mathematical acronym BEDMAS, what does the E stand for?

(Exponents)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: A millipede has 1,000 legs.

(FALSE – 750 at most)