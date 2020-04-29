$1000 Minute Wednesday, April 29th

1) What vegetable are dill pickles made from?

(Cucumber)

2) There are 7 continents in the world. How many of those continents start with the letter A?

(4 – Asia, Australia, Antarctica, Africa)

3) What type of animal is a kangaroo?

(Marsupial)

4) The iris, cornea, and retina are all located in what part of the human body?

(Eyes)

5) American comedian Jerry Seinfeld celebrates a birthday today. He is known for playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in what ‘90s sitcom series?

(Seinfeld)

6) If your child is 36 months, how many years old are they?

(3)

7) PlayStation is the game console of what company?

(Sony)

8) SPELL: Catastrophe.

(C A T A S T R O P H E)

9) The French phrase, “C’est la vie” translates to WHAT in English?

(That’s Life)

10) What is the proper title of the person who carries a golfers clubs around the course?

(Caddie)