$1000 Minute Wednesday, April 8th
Charlie got 8 today, how did you do? Charlie can't spell!
- 1) Which of the following is not a name of a desert: Gobi, Yellowstone, or Sahara? (Yellowstone)
2) What is a shape with 8 sides called? (Octagon)
3) Typically, what colour is an emerald? (Green)
4) Whose nose grew longer every time he lied? (Pinocchio)
5) TRUE OR FALSE: If your birthday is today, your zodiac sign is Leo. (FALSE- Aries)
6) Which singing voice is the highest pitch? Soprano, tenor or baritone? (Soprano)
7) A scientist who studies rocks is called a what? (A geologist)
8) How many days are there in a leap year? (366)
9) SPELL: Strategy. (S-T-R-A-T-E-G-Y)
10) What does the ‘N’ stand for on a gear selector in a vehicle? (Neutral)