1. What did Mary Poppins use to fly?

(Her Umbrella/Her Parrot-handled Umbrella)

2. The Blue Jays played a doubleheader against the Angels last night. Did the Blue Jays win both games?

(No)

3. What European Country is shaped like a boot?

(Italy)

4. How does James Bond like his martini?

(Shaken not stirred)

5. SPELL: Privilege.

(P R I V I L E G E)

6. If someone is anemic, they most likely have a deficiency in what mineral?

(Iron)

7. What organs do fish use to get oxygen from water?

(Gills)

8. Laura orders four dozen bagels. How many bagels did she order in total?

(4×12 = 48)

9. What type of clock is named after a family member?

(Grandfather Clock)

10. Which American pop rock band released the song ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ this year?

(Maroon 5)