$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 17th

1) What is the most amount of players you can have playing badminton at the same time?

(4)

2) Which company is also the name of one of the longest rivers in the world?

(Amazon)

3) What colour is an aircraft black box?

(Orange)

4) How many syllables are in the word ‘Congratulations’?

(5)

5) Atticus Finch, Scout Finch, and Boo Radley are all characters from what novel?

(To Kill a Mockingbird)

6) The main difference between asteroids and comets is that one is mostly ice and the other is mostly rock. Which one is made up of ice?

(Comets)

7) What is 54 + 56?

(110)

8) Blake Shelton celebrates a birthday tomorrow. What reality singing competition show has he been a Coach on since 2011?

(The Voice)

9) SPELL: Counterfeit.

(C O U N T E R F E I T)

10)What is the main language spoken in Norway?

(Norwegian)