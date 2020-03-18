$1000 Minute Wednesday, March 18th

1) When driving an automatic car, is the brake pedal on the RIGHT or the LEFT?

(Left)

2) What is the capital of Nunavut?

(Iqaluit)

3) Adam Levine is 41 today. NAME the band he’s the lead singer of.

(Maroon 5)

4) Which crime-fighting cartoon dog has the initials “S.D.” on his collar?

(Scooby Doo)

5) SPELL: Corduroy.

(C-O-R-D-U-R-O-Y)

6) Which base is the only one you CAN’T steal in baseball?

(1st base)

7) What is the name of Hasbro’s colour molding clay for children?

(Play-Doh)

8) In the movie ‘Mean Girls’, where is Caty originally from? (pronounced Katy)

(Africa)

9) Including today, how many days are left in March?

(14 days)

10) ‘Frozen 2’ is now available earlier than expected on Disney+. Who voices Elsa in the movie?

(Idina Menzel)