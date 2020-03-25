$1000 Minute Wednesday, March 25th

1) Name the potato chip brand whose mascot has a moustache and a red bow tie.

(Pringles)

2) Which European nation is said to have invented hot dogs?

(Germany)

3) How many ‘Lord of the Rings’ films are there?

(3 – The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King)

4) Name the “Tiny Dancer” English singer who celebrates his 73rd birthday today.

(Elton John)

5) What is the name of the sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice towards a target area?

(Curling)

6) SPELL: Boulevard.

(B O U L E V A R D)

7) Reese Witherspoon celebrated a birthday earlier this week. Name the 2001 movie she starred in as Elle Woods who follows her ex boyfriend to law school.

(Legally Blonde)

8) Is a shark a fish or a mammal?

(Fish)

9) Today is WEDNESDAY March 25th.What will the date be NEXT Wednesday?

(April 1st)

10) Which character sang, “A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down”?

(Mary Poppins)