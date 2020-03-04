$1000 Minute Wednesday, March 4th

Name the only fruit that has its seeds on the outside.

(Strawberry)

2. Maple Leaf Square in Toronto is a pubic viewing area that is known as what during Toronto Raptors games?

(Jurassic Park)

3. The 100th meridian line of longitude extends from the North Pole across the Arctic Ocean. Is the line a separation of East from West or North from South?

(East from West)

4. Julie Bowen celebrated birthday yesterday. She is well known as “Claire Dunphy” from which family sitcom series?

(Modern Family)

5. In a class of 30 children, 60% of them are girls. How many girls are in the class?

(18)

6. SPELL: Heirloom.

(H E I R L O O M)

7. If someone has Arachnophobia, what do they have a fear of?

(Spiders)

8. What type of animal is Moby Dick?

(Whale/Sperm Whale)

9. If someone asks you to “tickle the ivories” what instrument are they asking you to play?

(Piano)

10. On the Periodic Table of Elements, what does “Li” stand for?

(Lithium)