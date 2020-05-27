$1000 Minute Wednesday, May 27th

1) What animal is known for showing off its large colourful tail?

(Peacock)

2) Today is Wednesday May 27th. What day of the week will June 1st fall on this year?

(Monday)

3) The ‘Patella’ is a flat circular-triangular bone in the human body, also known as the what?

(Knee Cap)

4) SPELL: Limousine.

(L I M O U S I N E)

5) Which Sea is located between Israel and Jordan, and known as the lowest point on Earth?

(Dead Sea)

6) What is the scientific name given for the study of human cultures?

(Anthropology)

7) What was the name of the Robin Williams film where he dresses up as an elderly British Nanny?

(Mrs. Doubtfire)

8) Which fast food restaurant is known for the slogan “Finger Lickin’ Good”?

(KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken)

9) In the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies, Sméagol the Hobbit was corrupted by the One Ring and later went by what name?

(Gollum)

10) Capellini, Rigatoni, and Linguine are all different varieties of what food?

(Pasta/Noodles)