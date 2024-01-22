$10,000 If You Can Give Up Your Smartphone For A Month!

There’s a new campaign inspired by “Dry January” that will give 10 people $10,000 each for giving up their smartphone for a full month.

It’s from the fancy yogurt brand Siggi’s, and they say they’re doing it because the average person spends 5.4 hours on their phones each day, and they “believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions.”

If you’re interested, you can apply on their website from now through January 31st. You’ll need to write a 100- to 500-word essay on why you need a “digital detox,” and the quality of that essay will be a factor in if you get picked.

You’ll also get a one-month pre-paid flip phone to use so you’re not without a phone, a three-month supply of yogurt, and a LOCK BOX for you to put your smartphone in for the full month. Winners will be announced by February 15th, but it’s unclear when the actual “digital detox” will start.

This is a US contest, however; it’s worth conceding doing anywhere!