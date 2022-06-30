The Most Dangerous Time Of Year For Your Phone!

Summer is here, and for many that means pool days, popsicles and fireworks. Summer is known for something else: a surge in phone accidents.

A large phone company in the US looked at repair data as well as claims from it’s phone protection plans and saw an 80% swell in water-related phone issues last summer, plus a 10% “bump” in cracked screens and a 65% surge in unrecoverable phones – those lost where they cannot be retrieved (think the bottom of a lake or dropped off a cliff).

Beyond phones, the stores also see waterlogged tablets, e-readers and even laptops in the summer months as people take their work poolside.

The summer surge in tech accidents peaks the first long weekend of summer! July 1st is potentially the most dangerous day for your phone, followed by the civic holiday and labour day.

No one wants to be without their phone – in fact, people now check their phones 352 times a day on average, and 60% said they could only go a day or less without their phones.

To Keep Your Phone Safe This Summer Experts Recommend the Following: