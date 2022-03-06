THE 10 MOST COMMON PHOTOS WE HAVE ON OUR PHONES

A new survey asked people what types of photos they store the most.

The most popular answer was FAMILY photos, followed by travel, pets, landscapes or scenery, friends, “random screenshots”, selfies, food, “work-related content”, and memes or GIFs.

97% of adults keep at least some photos stored on their phones or in the cloud, and on average, people go through their old photos once a month.

And 70% of us just keep transferring old images to new devices without ever going through and filtering or organizing them.