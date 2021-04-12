Listen Live

$10,000 Minute April 12th 2pm

How'd you do?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. If you saved 50 dollars every month for one year, how much money would you have saved?

($600)

2. What element is used in most liquid thermometers?

(Mercury)

3. SPELL: Limousine.

(L I M O U S I N E)

4. Name one of the two artists that headlined at the 2020 Super Bowl.

(Shakira/Jennifer Lopez)

5. How many Great Lakes are there?

(5 – Superior, Huron, Michigan, Erie & Ontario)

6. In a game of soccer, when a player is issued a red card what does that mean?

(Kicked out of the game)

7. Mark Zuckerberg is the CEO of what social media company?

(Facebook)

8. What is the food of choice for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

(Pizza)

9. Agave juice from the Blue Agave plant is fermented and distilled to make what type of alcohol?

(Tequila)

10. What is a group of Lions referred to as?

(A Pride)

 

Related posts

$10,000 Minute Friday April 9th 5pm

$10,000 Minute Monday, April 12th At 9AM

$10,000 Minute Friday, April 9th At 9AM

$10,000 Minute April 8th 5pm

$10 000 Minute for Thursday April 8th 2PM

$10,000 Minute For Thursday, April 8th At 9AM

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 7th 5pm

$10,000 MINUTE WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7TH AT 2PM

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 7th At 9AM