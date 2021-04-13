Listen Live

$10,000 Minute April 13th, 2pm

How did you do?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What word is used to describe a mass of snow, ice and rocks rolling rapidly down a mountainside?

(Avalanche)

2. What vegetable is fermented to make Sauerkraut?

(Cabbage)

3. Which continent accounts for nearly 60 percent of the world population?

(Asia)

4. What is the name of a triangle that has NO equal sides or angles?

(Scalene)

5. Which Disney movie villain wore a black dress with a long coat of Dalmatian-spotted fur?

(Cruella De Vil)

6. SPELL: Villain.

(V I L L A I N)

7. What term is used for someone that can use both hands with equal skill?

(Ambidextrous)

8. What is a more common name used for soccer shoes?

(Cleats/Soccer Cleats)

9. What geometrical shape forms the hole that fits an Allen Wrench?

(Hexagon)

10. ‘Folklore’, ‘Lover’, and ‘Evermore’ are all albums released from what pop artist?

(Taylor Swift)

Related posts

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 13th

$10,000 Minute April 12th 2pm

$10,000 Minute Friday April 9th 5pm

$10,000 Minute Monday, April 12th At 9AM

$10,000 Minute Friday, April 9th At 9AM

$10,000 Minute April 8th 5pm

$10 000 Minute for Thursday April 8th 2PM

$10,000 Minute For Thursday, April 8th At 9AM

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 7th 5pm