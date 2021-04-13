$10,000 Minute April 13th, 2pm
How did you do?
1. What word is used to describe a mass of snow, ice and rocks rolling rapidly down a mountainside?
(Avalanche)
2. What vegetable is fermented to make Sauerkraut?
(Cabbage)
3. Which continent accounts for nearly 60 percent of the world population?
(Asia)
4. What is the name of a triangle that has NO equal sides or angles?
(Scalene)
5. Which Disney movie villain wore a black dress with a long coat of Dalmatian-spotted fur?
(Cruella De Vil)
6. SPELL: Villain.
(V I L L A I N)
7. What term is used for someone that can use both hands with equal skill?
(Ambidextrous)
8. What is a more common name used for soccer shoes?
(Cleats/Soccer Cleats)
9. What geometrical shape forms the hole that fits an Allen Wrench?
(Hexagon)
10. ‘Folklore’, ‘Lover’, and ‘Evermore’ are all albums released from what pop artist?
(Taylor Swift)