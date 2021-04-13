$10,000 Minute April 13th, 2pm

1. What word is used to describe a mass of snow, ice and rocks rolling rapidly down a mountainside?

(Avalanche)

2. What vegetable is fermented to make Sauerkraut?

(Cabbage)

3. Which continent accounts for nearly 60 percent of the world population?

(Asia)

4. What is the name of a triangle that has NO equal sides or angles?

(Scalene)

5. Which Disney movie villain wore a black dress with a long coat of Dalmatian-spotted fur?

(Cruella De Vil)

6. SPELL: Villain.

(V I L L A I N)

7. What term is used for someone that can use both hands with equal skill?

(Ambidextrous)

8. What is a more common name used for soccer shoes?

(Cleats/Soccer Cleats)

9. What geometrical shape forms the hole that fits an Allen Wrench?

(Hexagon)

10. ‘Folklore’, ‘Lover’, and ‘Evermore’ are all albums released from what pop artist?

(Taylor Swift)