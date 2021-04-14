Listen Live

$10,000 Minute April 14th, 2pm

How well did you do?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. Heron, Finch, and Swallow are all different types of what animal?

(Birds)

2. SPELL: Receipt.

(R E C E I P T)

3. How many letters are there in a Canadian postal code?

(3)

4. What is the traditional trip a newlywed couple go on after their wedding called?

(Honeymoon)

5. If you have two loonies and twenty quarters, how much money do you have?

($7.00)

6. Earth’s interior is generally divided into three major layers: the crust, the mantle, and the WHAT?

(Core)

7. From Disney’s ‘Finding Nemo’, What is Nemo’s dad’s name?

(Marlin)

8. What is the name of the sports tool or play toy that is designed to come back to you after you throw it?

(Boomerang)

9. What was the name of the Spice Girls’ debut single?

(Wannabe)

10. What colour is grenadine syrup?

(Red)

