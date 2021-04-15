$10,000 Minute April 15th, 5pm

What is the Capital of New Brunswick?

(Fredericton)

2. If a shape is concave, is it bending INWARD or OUTWARD?

(Inward)

3. During a basketball game, Charlie makes three 3 pointers and two regular baskets. How many points did Charlie get in total?

(13 – 3×3=9, 2×2=4, 9+4=13)

4. ‘Ewoks’ are a fictional species that appear in what popular film series?

(Star Wars)

5. Name the Europop music group, best known for their 1997 single ‘Barbie Girl’.

(Aqua)

6. What animal is known for spitting at others when trying to keep you away?

(Llamas/Alpacas/Camels)

7. Joe wants to make a BLT sandwich. What does BLT stand for?

(Bacon Lettuce Tomato)

8. What is the medical term that means ‘without symptoms’?

(Asymptomatic)

9. SPELL: Kumquat.

(K U M Q U A T)

10. In 1908, what three letters became recognized as the universal distress signal?

(SOS)