$10,000 Minute April 15th, 5pm

What is the name of the vehicle Scooby Doo and his friends travel in?

(Mystery Machine)

2. A group or cluster of stars forming a recognizable pattern is known as a WHAT?

(Constellation)

3. What mythical creature of the Himalayas is also known as the Yeti?

(The Abominable Snowman)

4. Which Canadian artist collaborated with Shawn Mendes for the song ‘Monster’?

(Justin Bieber)

5. What is Ontario’s Provincial flower?

(White Trillium/Trillium)

6. Which company is also the name of one of the longest rivers in the world?

(Amazon)

7. What kind of alcohol would you traditionally use to make a Strawberry Daiquiri?

(Rum/White Rum)

8. SPELL: Daiquiri.

(D A I Q U I R I)

9. If James arrived 25 minutes before 9AM for work, what time did he arrive at work?

(8:35AM)

10. In sports, what does MVP stand for?

(Most Valuable Player)