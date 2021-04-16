$10,000 Minute April 16th, 2021

1. A frog goes through five stages of life. When it hatches from an egg, has gills to breathe, and no legs, it is known as a WHAT?

(Tadpole)

2. Who is the director of the first two Jurassic Park movies?

(Steven Spielberg)

3. SPELL: Naive.

(N A I V E)

4. What is the postal abbreviation for Alberta?

(AB)

5. How many players are on the ice in total during an overtime period in a regular season NHL game?

(8 – 3 + goalie per side)

6. In geometry, how many sides are on a Heptagon?

(7)

7. Snap, Crackle and Pop are the cartoon mascots for what breakfast cereal?

(Rice Krispies)

8. ‘Botany’ is the scientific study of WHAT?

(Plants/Plant life)

9. Name the American singer who is married to Chrissy Teigen.

(John Legend)

10. In the Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale, what did Jack trade for 5 magic beans?

(A Cow)