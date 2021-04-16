$10,000 Minute April 16th, 2021
How many did you get right?
1. A frog goes through five stages of life. When it hatches from an egg, has gills to breathe, and no legs, it is known as a WHAT?
(Tadpole)
2. Who is the director of the first two Jurassic Park movies?
(Steven Spielberg)
3. SPELL: Naive.
(N A I V E)
4. What is the postal abbreviation for Alberta?
(AB)
5. How many players are on the ice in total during an overtime period in a regular season NHL game?
(8 – 3 + goalie per side)
6. In geometry, how many sides are on a Heptagon?
(7)
7. Snap, Crackle and Pop are the cartoon mascots for what breakfast cereal?
(Rice Krispies)
8. ‘Botany’ is the scientific study of WHAT?
(Plants/Plant life)
9. Name the American singer who is married to Chrissy Teigen.
(John Legend)
10. In the Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale, what did Jack trade for 5 magic beans?
(A Cow)