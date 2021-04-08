Listen Live

$10,000 Minute April 8th 5pm

How'd you do?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. When served as food, squid is referred to as what?

(Calamari)

2. Which Disney princess lost her glass slipper at the ball?

(Cinderella)

3. How many A’s are in the word MADAGASCAR?

(4)

4. If it’s 20:47 on a 24 hour clock, what time is it on a 12 hour clock?

(8:47)

5. Which of these events is NOT part of a decathlon; Shot Put, Hammer Throw, or Pole Vault.

(Hammer Throw)

6. What is the Spanish word used for an afternoon rest or nap?

(Siesta)

7. In which South American Country can you visit Machu Picchu?

(Peru)

8. Emma, Victoria, Geri, Mel B and Mel C were all members of which English pop girl group?

(Spice Girls)

9. What kind of tree grows from an acorn?

(Oak Tree)

10. In movie ratings, what do the letters PG stand for?

(Parental Guidance)

Related posts

$10 000 Minute for Thursday April 8th 2PM

$10,000 Minute For Thursday, April 8th At 9AM

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 7th 5pm

$10,000 MINUTE WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7TH AT 2PM

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 7th At 9AM

$10,000 MINUTE FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 6TH 5pm

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 6th- 2PM

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 6th-9AM

$10,000 MINUTE FOR MONDAY, APRIL 5TH 5pm