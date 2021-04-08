$10,000 Minute April 8th 5pm

1. When served as food, squid is referred to as what?

(Calamari)

2. Which Disney princess lost her glass slipper at the ball?

(Cinderella)

3. How many A’s are in the word MADAGASCAR?

(4)

4. If it’s 20:47 on a 24 hour clock, what time is it on a 12 hour clock?

(8:47)

5. Which of these events is NOT part of a decathlon; Shot Put, Hammer Throw, or Pole Vault.

(Hammer Throw)

6. What is the Spanish word used for an afternoon rest or nap?

(Siesta)

7. In which South American Country can you visit Machu Picchu?

(Peru)

8. Emma, Victoria, Geri, Mel B and Mel C were all members of which English pop girl group?

(Spice Girls)

9. What kind of tree grows from an acorn?

(Oak Tree)

10. In movie ratings, what do the letters PG stand for?

(Parental Guidance)