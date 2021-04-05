Listen Live

$10,000 MINUTE FOR MONDAY, APRIL 5TH 5pm

How many can you get ?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

 

  1. How many A’s are in the word AVOCADO?

(2)

  1. Playstation is the game console of what company?

(Sony)

  1. What is the human body’s largest organ?

(The skin)

  1. What type of fruit would you get from a palm tree?

(Coconut)

  1. What is the proper title of the person who carries a golfer’s clubs around the course?

(Caddie)

  1. Which planet in our solar system is known as the “Red Planet”?

(Mars)

  1. How many members are in the Backstreet Boys?

(5 – Kevin, Nick, AJ, Howie, Brian)

  1. In the mathematical acronym BEDMAS, what does the E stand for?

(Exponents)

  1. The Platypus, Wombat, and Tasmanian Devil are all animals native to which continent?

(Australia)

  1. Name the City that Dorothy must travel to, to see the Wizard of Oz.

(Emerald City)

 

Related posts

No related posts.