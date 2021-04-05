$10,000 MINUTE FOR MONDAY, APRIL 5TH 5pm
How many can you get ?
- How many A’s are in the word AVOCADO?
(2)
- Playstation is the game console of what company?
(Sony)
- What is the human body’s largest organ?
(The skin)
- What type of fruit would you get from a palm tree?
(Coconut)
- What is the proper title of the person who carries a golfer’s clubs around the course?
(Caddie)
- Which planet in our solar system is known as the “Red Planet”?
(Mars)
- How many members are in the Backstreet Boys?
(5 – Kevin, Nick, AJ, Howie, Brian)
- In the mathematical acronym BEDMAS, what does the E stand for?
(Exponents)
- The Platypus, Wombat, and Tasmanian Devil are all animals native to which continent?
(Australia)
- Name the City that Dorothy must travel to, to see the Wizard of Oz.
(Emerald City)