$10,000 Minute For Thursday, April 8th At 9AM

- What is Canada’s easternmost province?
(Newfoundland/Labrador)
- What type of scientist studies and forecasts the weather?
(Meteorologist)
- By what title were the leaders of Ancient Egypt known as?
(Pharaohs)
- SPELL: Exaggerate.
(E X A G G E R A T E)
- The top number of a fraction is called the numerator; the bottom number is called the what?
(Denominator)
- What cocktail is considered the signature drink to be served in a copper mug?
(Moscow Mule)
- What is a spider’s web made out of?
(Silk)
- What sport would you be playing if the score was 15 – love?
(Tennis)
- ‘Thinking Out Loud, ‘Photograph’, and ‘Afterglow’ are all songs by which English Kool FM artist?
(Ed Sheeran)
- Steve Rodgers is the real name of which Marvel Superhero?
(Captain America)