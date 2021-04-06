$10,000 MINUTE FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 6TH 5pm

1 ) The prehistoric monument known as ‘Stonehenge’ is located in what Country?

(England)

2) What is the 10th letter in the alphabet?

(J)

3) What is the only bird known to fly backwards?

(Hummingbird)

4) Kelly Clarkson rose to fame in 2002 after winning the first season of what singing competition series?

(American Idol)

5) Name the only fruit that has its seeds on the outside.

(Strawberry)

6) What is the name of the process used by plants to convert sunlight into food?

(Photosynthesis)

7) What school does Harry Potter attend?

(Hogwarts)

8) What is the name given for an angle that is LESS than 90 degrees?

(Acute Angle)

9) What is the Japanese art-form of paper folding called?

(Origami)

10) How many soccer players should each team have on the field at the start of each match?

(11)